Worth Co. school provides friendly reminder before Valentine's Day

Before you go out shopping with your child ahead of Valentine's Day, South Georgia school officials have a friendly reminder.

Worth County School officials ask that your child be mindful of the Valentine's Day gifts he or she brings on the school bus next Wednesday morning.

Balloons or big stuffed animals can be dangerous distractions for school bus drivers, and those items will not be allowed on the bus.

Director of Transportation Rusty Parten said they do not want to discourage you from sending Valentine's Day gifts to school altogether.

"We want you to send your items to the school. Just know that if it's large items, you can make arrangements with the school system. You can pick up that item that day or the next day. We just don't want them on the bus, the large items," he said.

If you send balloons or oversized items, the school asks that you plan to pick your child up from school on that day.

If an item is sent that is not allowed on the bus, the school will keep it for you to pick up the following day.

