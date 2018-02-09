Albany students get early look at future careers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany students get early look at future careers

Students in 5th grade had the chance to explore different careers they can have in the future. (Source: WALB)
Dr. Tyjuana Burton helped organize the event that took place at the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)
Officials with the fire department were among those who spoke with the students. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County elementary school students are getting a look at what could one day be their future careers.

On Friday, fifth-grade students across the district went to a job fair at the 4-C Academy. 

The students had the chance to learn about 17 different careers they could one day have. 

Representatives from the 4-C Academy, and professionals throughout the community,  led small sessions for students. 

Organizers said they are having this career fair early, because they think it will light a spark in students to do their best. 

"If we can get their attention early on, we think they can make a connection, learning would then become more relevant," said Dr. Tyjuana Burton, a Northside Elementary School Counselor.

She said by having it at the 4-C academy, students could see the potential of them going to school there in the future. 

