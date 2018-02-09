Albany students get early look at future careers

Officials with the fire department were among those who spoke with the students. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County elementary school students are getting a look at what could one day be their future careers.

On Friday, fifth-grade students across the district went to a job fair at the 4-C Academy.

The students had the chance to learn about 17 different careers they could one day have.

Representatives from the 4-C Academy, and professionals throughout the community, led small sessions for students.

Organizers said they are having this career fair early, because they think it will light a spark in students to do their best.

"If we can get their attention early on, we think they can make a connection, learning would then become more relevant," said Dr. Tyjuana Burton, a Northside Elementary School Counselor.

She said by having it at the 4-C academy, students could see the potential of them going to school there in the future.

