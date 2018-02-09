'Sock it to 'Em with Love' giveaway helps children stay warm

Just some pairs of socks Hughes has collected for the giveaway (Source: WALB)

As we approach Valentine's Day, one Tift County resident is helping children remind them they are loved, too.

Melissa Hughes, District Two Tift County Commissioner, will be giving away socks Saturday to children in need.

She is hosting the eighth annual "Sock it to Em with Love" sock drive.

People throughout Tift County have been donating brand new pairs of socks for all shoe sizes, so each child can have warm feet the rest of the winter.

So far, Hughes has collected around 500 pairs of socks!

"When I see those little children grab those bags and pull out a pair of socks, it just warms my heart. And they are always so appreciative," said Hughes.

The sock giveaway will be Saturday, February 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Copeland Park in Tifton, at 3103 Southern Road and Peachtree.

