Valentine's Day: Albany flower shop owner encourages you to shop local

One Albany flower shop owner says there are many benefits to shopping locally rather than online. (Source: WALB)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but before you place that order for flowers online, local businesses hope you consider giving them a call first.

WALB stopped by Albany Floral and Gift Shop on 7th Avenue.

Lynn Terry took over as manager after her mother owned the shop for over 27 years.

She said when you order from local stores, the flowers come fresh and arranged.

Terry said no woman wants flowers to arrive in a box like they do when ordered online.

"A lot of times people will try it, but once they have a bad experience, they usually come back to us, because we're going to be personal with them and we're going to be sure it gets out," said Terry.

She said February is their busiest time of the year, as is for most local flower shops.

So if you haven't ordered yet, the sooner the better!

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.