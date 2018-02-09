Law enforcement wants Crisp Co. man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Law enforcement wants Crisp Co. man

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Malcolm Jamal Mobley (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff) Malcolm Jamal Mobley (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

On Friday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a man they want for numerous crimes.

Malcolm 'MJ' Jamal Mobley, 18, stands 5' 2", and weighs 170 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Mobley, from Crisp County, is wanted for these felonies:

Theft by receiving stolen property
Theft by taking-Felony 
Criminal Damage to property in the first degree
Procession of Firearm during commission of Crime
Aggravated Assault

He also is wanted for these Misdemeanors:

Giving False Name to Law Enforcement
Discharge of a firearm on or near a public highway
Possession of Marijuana
Obstruction of Law Enforcement

He is also wanted in Appling County for these felonies:

Theft by receiving stolen property
Theft by taking

Additional Charges are pending.

If you have any information on Mobley, please call the sheriff at 229-276-2690. You can also call 911.

