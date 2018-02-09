Americus beer, glassblowing festival tickets go on sale Friday at noon

The Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival is on April 7, 2018. (Source: WALB)

Americus will continue a newly founded tradition in just a couple months.

Last year, the city held its inaugural the Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival.

This year, the festival is on April 7, which happens to be National Beer Day, and the $30 tickets are on sale now.

Patrick Kay, Americus Main Street Director, said the festival will feature 10 furnaces and 30 glassblowing artists this year. That compares with only 20 artists at the 2017 event.

2018 will bring more breweries and beers as well. 18 breweries will attend, each with several of their own brews.

Kay said he wants events like these to paint Americus as a destination.

"One of the things that recruit people to live in our town and increase our population and increase jobs and businesses, is quality of life," Kay explained. "This is one more thing of quality of life that we can have happen here."

Last year, the festival sold out.

Click here for more information on the event and to buy tickets.

