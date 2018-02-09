Market correction: Financial advisor speaks about DOW plunge

The stock market is going through a correction, experts say, and although this can be a concern, this can be healthy for the market and needs to happen to balance things out. Some market observers say that stocks may have become over-valued.

Vic Sullivan, Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo, said this has happened in the past, it's happening now, and we will have plenty more of them in the future.

Sullivan said this particular correction has gotten a lot of discussion because of the size of the moves.

He said that at one point a few days ago, we were down fifteen hundred points.

"A fifteen hundred point decline, historically that would be massive," said Sullivan. "But this day and time we have to keep in mind that this market rallied nine thousand points after the election. That's a huge amount."

Sullivan also stated that when he first got into finance, the DOW was at 850 points, and that we just had 27,000 in January.

While many are concerned, Sullivan said that investors shouldn't panic, but plan properly for corrections.

