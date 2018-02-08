Albany mayor signs heart-healthy proclamation

The proclamation wants citizens to develop tools and skills that will increase survival rates from cardiac arrest. (Source: WALB)

The city of Albany is working to become a more heart-healthy city.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard signed a proclamation Thursday designating February as American Heart Month in Albany, Georgia.

The city is partnering with local schools to promote healthy heart knowledge.

The proclamation wants citizens to develop tools and skills that will increase survival rates from cardiac arrest.

"The mayor has focused on bringing attention to the fact if you eat well, if you're active, if you practice early detection, and if you don't smoke a great deal of the heart complications and problems can be prevented," said Darrell Sabbs, community benefits coordinator.

The city also wants to increase CPR education for residents.

