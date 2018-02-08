Capsized boater rescued from Flint River

Albany Police and firefighters rescued a boater from the Flint River Thursday afternoon when his unusual craft capsized.

Police spotted the man north of Albany in the river, clinging to a craft that firefighters describe as a bicycle pontoon type device.

Officers called for firefighters to intercept the craft while keeping watch on him.

At Riverfront Park, firefighters snagged him and pulled him to shore.

The man was checked by EMS, and firefighters said he was uninjured.

