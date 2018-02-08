Puppy Love 5K to help raise money for ASU student's seizure alert dog

A Lee County family is calling on the community to help raise money for their daughter, who desperately needs a seizure alert dog. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County family is calling on the community to help raise money for their daughter who desperately needs a seizure alert dog.

Albany State University student Laura Golden said having a seizure alert service dog will not only warn her when she's about to have an episode but also give her independence to fully enjoy college.

"She just fell on her face, she doesn't have any idea when they're coming on," explained Laura's mother, Juanita Golden.

A mother's greatest fear, looking at photos of her daughter's bruised face after having a seizure.

"But if that dog is right beside her, even if she has a seizure and falls down, people will know that something is wrong," added Juanita.

Every night, Mrs. Golden worries about her daughter's health, having been diagnosed with epilepsy at age 11.

"We tried every medication you can think of," remarked Juanita, even having surgery to remove the lesions at age 16, but the seizures returned slowly and with a vengeance.

"It's scary because like sometimes I can't feel anything in my body. My limbs feel like they're 200 pounds apiece," explained Laura.

Now age 19, and in college, she's turned to a seizure alert service dog named Bruno.

"I can feel like I have something here," added Laura.

Recently, she busted her head in her dorm room bathroom.

But with Bruno's special nose, he will sense the seizures and alert her to sit down.

For her mother, it's a sense of security that her daughter will always be cared for.

"I won't be so scared because she has somebody there with her," explained Juanita.

Now living on her own for the first time, the dog will also be Laura's first step at independence to fully enjoy her college years.

Laura's Puppy Love 5K and 1 Mile Run for her seizure alert dog will take place on Saturday at Albany State University-West Campus at the Tennis Pavilion. The 5K starts at 9 am and the puppy walk starts at 10 am.

Click here to donate to Laura's GoFundMe Page.

