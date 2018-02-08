Gov. Deal visits the Good Life City for the 30th annual Quail Hunt

This event could potentially mean new industries relocating or growing in Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The 30th annual Georgia Quail Hunt is coming to an end but the result of this week's event could contribute to future economic development across the Peach State.

The event may feature quail hunting but the big picture focus is growing businesses and bringing a lot of opportunity for growth to the entire state.

Governor Deal visited the Pretoria Fields Brewery to give his remarks on economic development throughout the state.

Dozens of state, local and business leaders flock to South Georgia every year to not just bond over hunting but build relationships that could potentially mean new industries relocating or growing in Georgia.

"Over the years we've had people decide to come locate business here in our state and this is just one of those events we offer to attract them. Sometimes you just have to get people's attention to show them all the good things that you have in your state and this is a good way to see what is outside the greater metropolitan Atlanta area," said Deal.

The local Chamber works in conjunction with the Georgia Chamber of commerce for this event by bringing business leaders to the outdoors and giving them an opportunity to hunt quail.

Governor Deal said he thinks it also gives people a different attitude toward an area.

The Chambers feel this is a great way to showcase the beauty of Albany, so those from other parts of the United States and other parts of Georgia see what Southwest Georgia has to offer.

"At the end of the day, that you are bringing in tens of billions of dollars worth of investments, thousands of jobs. Not only to Southwest Georgia but all over the state to tell the story, to showcase the quality of life," said Chris Clark, CEO Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, chamber officials say the 30th Annual Quail Hunt was a success. Now they will have to wait to see if it pays dividends.

