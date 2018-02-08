Walmart rolls out 'Scan & Go' at Moultrie location

The scanner or app includes a running total so you know how much you are spending. (Source: WALB)

The Walmart in Moultrie is changing the way South Georgians shop.

Walmart has introduced Scan & Go. It's a way for shoppers to scan barcodes on their items by downloading an app on their smartphones or by taking a scanning device. Then they can just drop them into their shopping bags.

If the customer is using the app, they can pay for their items on their phone before leaving the store. If they are using a scanner, they can go to the Scan & Go station, scan the barcode the scanner gives them and select their payment method.

Store Manager Kenneth Wilhite said this can also cut the time of grocery shopping significantly because you don't bag the items or stand in line waiting for a cashier.

"Our customers love it, we have a self-checkout rating of over 60 percent of our customers right now in the first two weeks we are using Scan & Go," said Wilhite.

Moultrie and Valdosta currently are the only Walmarts offering this service but Walmart plans to expand this to all their stores in South Georgia eventually.

