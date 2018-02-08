Governor Deal strives to lower youth suicide rates

If children are struggling with depression or anxiety that are encouraged to call 1-800-715-4225. (Source: WALB)

State leaders are working to combat the issue of youth suicide.

Governor Nathan Deal attended a conference on Thursday at the Capitol about how those struggling can seek help.

State agencies and private organizations produced a public service announcement on suicide prevention.

The PSA they created featured peer groups and let the youth know they are not alone.

An alarming number of around 150 young suicide deaths have occurred in Georgia in the last 3 years.

"That is a statistic that we want to see dropped significantly," said Deal.

If children are struggling with depression or anxiety, they are encouraged to call 1-800-715-4225 to receive confidential advice and counseling.

