Battle for the 1-seed: HS basketball region championships

In order to secure the 1-seed in the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs, teams must first win their respective region tournaments. Here are the championship match ups across South Georgia regions:
Region 1-A: Albany State West Campus
Region 2-A: Telfair County High School
Region 1-AA: Early County High School
Region 1-AAA: Cook High School
Region 1-AAAA: Americus-Sumter High School
Region 1-AAAAA: Warner Robins High School
Region 1-AAAAAA: Coffee High School
Region 1-AAAAAAA: Tift County High School
