Battle for the 1-seed: HS basketball region championships

In order to secure the 1-seed in the Georgia High School Association state basketball playoffs, teams must first win their respective region tournaments. Here are the championship match ups across South Georgia regions:

Region 1-A: Albany State West Campus

Boys: Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Saturday @ 6:00 p.m.

Region 2-A: Telfair County High School

Boys: Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Saturday @ 6:00 p.m.

Region 1-AA: Early County High School

Boys: Berrien/ Early Co. vs. Thomasville/ Brooks Co. @ 8:30 p.m.

Girls: (2) Fitzgerald vs. (1) Early County @ 7:00 p.m.

Region 1-AAA: Cook High School

Boys: Monroe/Dougherty vs. Cook/Crisp Co. @ 8:30 p.m.

Girls: Dougherty/Cook vs. Monroe/Cook @ 7:00 p.m.

Region 1-AAAA: Americus-Sumter High School

Boys: (1) Americus-Sumter vs. (2) Westover @ 8:30 p.m.

Girls: (3) Americus-Sumter vs. (1) Carver-Columbus @ 7:00 p.m.

Region 1-AAAAA: Warner Robins High School

Boys: SATURDAY (Championship, 6:30)

Girls: SATURDAY (Championship, 5:00)

Region 1-AAAAAA: Coffee High School

Boys: (2) Valdosta vs. (1) Coffee @ 8:30 p.m.

Girls: (2) Valdosta vs. (1) Coffee @ 7:00 p.m.

Region 1-AAAAAAA: Tift County High School

Boys: (3) Colquitt County vs. (1) Tift County 7:30 p.m.

Girls: (4) Tift County vs. (1) Lowndes @ 6:00 p.m.

