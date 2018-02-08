Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden attends Boys Scouts fundraiser

South Georgia Council Boys Scouts of America hopes to raise $50,000 during the fundraiser dinner. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday night, dozens of residents attended the South Georgia Council Boys Scouts of America annual fundraiser.

The organization held its Building Lives Campaign Dinner at the Hasan Temple.

The funds raised will go towards training materials for full-time staff and help maintain the more than 4000 camps across South Georgia.

"It's important, it helps continue our program. The Boys Scouts of America, you don't get this kind of character education anywhere else. It really instills values in young men and very important for what we do," said Troop 832 Eagle Scout Wesley McCauley.

