Phoebe to offer life-saving skills with CPR classes

First aid training can be the difference between life and death, and Phoebe Putney Hospital will soon offer those life-saving skills to residents.

Phoebe Network of Trust will start offering bi-monthly CPR classes.

Participants will learn how to provide CPR to an adult, child or infant and how to use an automated external defibrillator.

A first aid component is also offered to learn how to manage medical and injury emergencies.

The class is designed for residents who don't have a medical background, so the materials are easy to understand.

"We're encouraging the community to learn these skills for the simple reason it can save a life, it can be a loved one, it can be a stranger, but these skills are empowering and invaluable," explained Nurse Educator Hope Harrelson.

Phoebe's first Community Heartsaver CPR class is free and will be held on February 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Phoebe East Conference Center located at 2410 Sylvester Road in Albany.

After that, the Heartsaver CPR and Basic First Aid classes are $40.

Staff will offer individual and group classes.

