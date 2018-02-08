Fundraiser to be held for beloved Leesburg police chief Saturday

Leesburg is rallying around their long-time police chief, struggling against a disease he simply refuses to give into.

Chief Charles Moore was diagnosed with his third bout of cancer last year.

WALB has learned his cancer has spread and doctors stopped chemotherapy. But, Chief Moore hasn't missed a day of work and now the Leesburg community is showing its gratitude for his years of service.

"I told someone I am like a car battery. I am charged up in the mornings and run down in the afternoons," said Moore.

With typical good humor, Chief Moore was also direct about his health when WALB caught up with him while he was out on the job.

"I am riding around right now. I haven't missed a day of work, knock on wood. But, there are some days I have to go home because I am feeling bad. They have hospice coming in and checking on me once a week," explained Moore.

"He has given us so much, now it is our opportunity to give back to him," said Bank of Lee County President Jimmy Cooper.

Citizens are giving back with a fundraiser on Saturday to help pay for Chief Moore's high medical bills.

"This is something we can do for Chief Moore that we have been talking about doing for some time now," said Miracle Kia of Albany Service Manager Jimmy Johnson.

A gift for a man that has given so much.

"I don't think people realize this, but he started the Lee County Foster Children Program. He delivers presents to kids for Christmas. And, it grows every year," said Cooper.

"I remember the first time seeing him on the street corner directing traffic on the first day of school. He just cares. He cares about everybody. He is just a giving person. And, like I said, it is time to give back," said Johnson.

But, for the chief, Saturday's value is infinitely more than a generous financial gift.

"I want to see everyone have fun. A lot of people come up and talk to me. And, they are upset and don't really know what to say or how I will feel. I just want everyone to know, I am fine. I am going to hang in there as long as God will let me hang in there. And, I am going to keep going to work," said Moore.

The benefit will be Saturday at the Hasan Temple in Albany.

Cornhole will start outside at 2:00 p.m.

At 5:00 p.m., the doors will open and there will be live bands, barbecue and a live and a silent auction.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Chief Moore.

Tickets are $10.

