Welcome Annie: Wild Adventures inducts new ambassador animal

There is a new loveable furry addition who made her debut on Thursday at Wild Adventures.

Annie the alpaca took center stage Thursday as she was introduced for the first time as Wild Adventures' new animal ambassador.

Annie was born in the South American exhibit on January 8, putting her now, at six weeks old.

Annie is currently bottle fed and growing rapidly, weighing in at 19 pounds.

Public Relations Director Adam Floyd said Annie is a pure joy.

"Alpacas are unique in the way that they choose their herds and Annie has chosen us. In fact, sometimes she acts like she's one of the Wild Adventures' zookeepers more than some of the other alpacas, so she chose us and we've chosen Annie, and we're glad she's part of our family," said Floyd.

Annie has been walking around the park as practice for when the gates at Wild Adventures re-open.

She will participate in parades and be available for meet and greets as she gains experience.

