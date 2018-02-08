Worth Co. detention officer out on bond, charged with conspiracy to smuggle contraband

A Worth County detention officer is facing multiple charges for bringing contraband into the jail.

According to Interim Sheriff Bobby Sapp, Brandon Jamal Gibson was arrested on Tuesday.

Sapp said Gibson is facing charges of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit a crime by bringing contraband (tobacco products) into the Worth County Jail.

According to Sapp, Gibson has had his first appearance in court, when his bond was set at $5,000 per charge. Sapp said Gibson has posted that bond and has been released from jail.

Gibson has been working at the jail for about a year.

On Friday, Sapp said that Gibson's employment at the Worth County Jail has not been terminated yet, but it will be.

Sapp said he believes Gibson's POST certification has been suspended as well.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they are investigating the incident and are working to determine if Gibson was attempting to sell tobacco products in the jail.

