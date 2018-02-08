Worth Co. detention officer arrested, accused of smuggling contraband

A Worth County detention officer is facing multiple charges for bringing contraband into the jail.

According to Interim Sheriff Bobby Sapp, Brandon Jamal Gibson was arrested on Tuesday.

Sapp said Gibson is facing charges of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit a crime by bringing contraband (tobacco products) into the Worth County Jail.

Gibson has been working at the jail for about a year.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they are investigating the incident and are working to determine if Gibson was selling tobacco products in the jail.

