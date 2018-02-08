Bowling competition to benefit Albany ARC's Special Olympics

An Albany organization is gearing up for a competition to help the Advocacy Resource Center's Special Olympics. (Source: ARC)

You can sign up now for Friday night's bowling fundraiser at the All American Fun Park.

Thirteen teams have already signed up.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all the proceeds will benefit ARC's Special Olympics program.

For additional information on Sweetheart Strikes, contact Erin Freeman at 229.888.6852 or by email.

