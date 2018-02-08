Man arrested in Thomasville in connection with home burglaries - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested in Thomasville in connection with home burglaries

Maurice Griffin (Source: Thomas County Jail) Maurice Griffin (Source: Thomas County Jail)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville police have arrested a man in connection with a string of residential burglaries.

Maurice Griffin, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday night at an abandoned house on Pine Street. 

Officials said Griffin is a suspect in at least three home burglaries.

Griffin is being held in the Thomas County Jail.

