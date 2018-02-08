2 brothers arrested in connection with Thomasville business burglaries

Thomasville police have arrested two brothers wanted for close to a dozen business burglaries across the city.

Police said Jadarius Cromartie, 29, and Levante Cromartie, 17, were wanted for multiple counts of theft by receiving.

They're accused of stealing several cars, including a $20,000 Ford Mustang from the Cars-R-Us dealership.

Investigators said having this pair off the streets will give peace to business owners concerned with the recent burglaries.

"That will give the business owners and even homeowners some relief to know that we're out there and diligently searching for these individuals and we're not stopping as they are not stopping," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

Investigators said most of the business burglaries had the same mode of operation, power and alarms were disconnected, keys were stolen and there was forced entry into the businesses.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.