Deerfield-Windsor responds to racially charged Snapchat

There has been a lot of social media buzz about a Snapchat post involving two southwest Georgia private schools.

According to viewers, the post depicts a Southland student using racially charged language against students from Deerfield-Windsor.

WALB News 10 has reached out multiple times to administrators at Southland Academy and Headmaster Ty Kinslow, but currently, no one has returned any of our calls, emails or voicemails.

WALB also reached out to Deerfield-Windsor and Headmaster Geoffrey Sudderth issued the following statement:

While the recent social media post was not generated by a Deerfield-Windsor student, we are compelled to share that racism has no place in our schools or society. We strive to foster an inclusive environment full of humility, grace, strength and love.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.