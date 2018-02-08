Habitat for Humanity Restore opens in Thomasville

The new Habitat for Humanity Restore business in Thomasville has opened its doors. (Source: WALB)

The new Habitat for Humanity Restore business in Thomasville has opened its doors.

Local leaders held a ribbon cutting for the new store on Thursday.

The Habitat Restore shop has anything you need for home improvements like fans, furniture, appliances and flooring.

Habitat Executive Director Nolah Shotwell said it gives a new push for shopping local.

"100 percent of the dollars generated from sales here go to building homes in our community," said Shotwell.

The store is located in the old Bracey Lumber Company showroom off North Stevens Street.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.