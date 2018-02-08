Moultrie police search for armed robbery trio

If you have any information call Moultrie Police at 229-890-5449. (Source: Moultrie PD)

The Moultrie Police Department is searching for three men seen in surveillance video robbing several store clerks at gunpoint.

Officers said the three were involved in an armed robbery at the South Main Street Dollar General on the evening of January 28.

Investigators said they were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said it's important to get the three in custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 890-5449.

