APD seeks man for aggravated assault with a knife

The Albany Police Department said Thursday that they are looking for a man who is accused of cutting a woman's finger with a knife.
They say that Donterrious Mitchell got into an argument with the woman at a motel on Oglethorpe Blvd. on January 22, and cut her.
If you know where Mitchell is, APD wants you to tell them.
You could also earn a reward by call CrimeSTOPPERS and 436-TIPS.
