APD seeks man for aggravated assault with a knife

APD seeks man for aggravated assault with a knife

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Donterrious Mitchell (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff) Donterrious Mitchell (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department said Thursday that they are looking for a man who is accused of cutting a woman's finger with a knife.

They say that Donterrious Mitchell got into an argument with the woman at a motel on Oglethorpe Blvd. on January 22, and cut her.

If you know where Mitchell is, APD wants you to tell them.

You could also earn a reward by call CrimeSTOPPERS and 436-TIPS.

