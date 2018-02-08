APD arrests man for aggravated assault with a knife - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD arrests man for aggravated assault with a knife

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Donterrious Mitchell (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff) Donterrious Mitchell (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department said Thursday that they were looking for a man who is accused of cutting a woman's finger with a knife.

On Monday morning, APD said that he was arrested late Saturday night, and taken to jail.

They say that Donterrious Mitchell got into an argument with the woman at a motel on Oglethorpe Blvd. on January 22, and cut her.

If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly