APD arrests man for aggravated assault with a knife

The Albany Police Department said Thursday that they were looking for a man who is accused of cutting a woman's finger with a knife.

On Monday morning, APD said that he was arrested late Saturday night, and taken to jail.

They say that Donterrious Mitchell got into an argument with the woman at a motel on Oglethorpe Blvd. on January 22, and cut her.

If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

