Car break-in victim offers advice to other car owners

One Dougherty County homeowner said he'll continue to keep his car clean and unlocked after he said three men broke into multiple cars on his street.

Reginald Toson lives on Twinflower Road.

He said his grandson saw three people run down the street and noticed his neighbor's car door was wide open.

Toson said his car and at least six other cars were broken into in the 3300 block of Twinflower Road. But he said nothing of value was taken because no one left valuables in their cars.

"If you think about it, why would you want to keep valuables in your car in the first place? It's just common sense," said Toson. "If the car was locked, sure they would probably try to bust the windows. But still again, if they bust the windows, that's going to cost you. You have to pay your deductible and that kind of stuff. That's a headache. So leave it open. If they want to go in it, go in it."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

