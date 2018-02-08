Tifton's first Prayer Breakfast benefits Wounded Warriors Program

Community members showed up for Tifton's first ever Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. (Source: WALB)

Around 150 people came out Thursday morning to celebrate National Prayer Day in Tifton.

Tifton's first ever Prayer Breakfast was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center.

The speaker, Warren Robinson, is a Vietnam war veteran who is also a local author. He is selling his book, "Remembering Vietnam".

Proceeds from the book will go to the Wounded Warriors Program.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said the event was inspirational.

"This morning was about inspiration and prayer and just a great kick off for the year so that we can lift up our citizens, our businesses in our community and our state of the nation in prayer so that God would bless our country and we can heal any wounds and work together," said Tifton Mayor Julie Smith.

Smith hopes to keep this event going on National Prayer Day for years to come.

