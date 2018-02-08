APD: Man arrested after 'looking for change' in woman's car

One man is being charged after a woman told police she saw him open her car door and reach in.

Police said it happened in the 2400 block of Dawson Road Wednesday morning.

The owner of the car called police after she said she saw Eric Willis open her driver's side door.

Shortly after that, officers found Willis up the street.

Willis told officers he was looking for change and found 6 cents in her cup holder.

He's charged with entering auto.

