Valdosta teen arrested for armed robbery

Two teenagers were walking down the 2500 block of Bailey Drive about 6:00 Wednesday evening, when two other young men, one with a gun, ordered them to hand over their belongings.

One victim gave up a backpack, and the two robbers ran off with it.

A description of the perpetrators led VPD detectives to suspect Ernest Smith. VPD soon located Smith and arrested him.

He is charged with one count of armed robbery, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They are working to ID the second suspect.

"Every citizen should be able to freely walk down a public street without the fear of being victimized," said VPD Captain Kari Williams.

If anyone has any information regarding this or any other case, please call Investigations at 229-293-3145 or leave an anonymous message on the Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

