150 students compete in Southwest Georgia Regional Science Fair

Several judges from Southwest Georgia will decide the 20 students moving on to the Georgia State Science Fair competition.

On Thursday, judges met with middle and high school students for the 46th Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Science Fair, held in the gymnasium on ASU's west campus.

The best 150 science projects from around 17 counties in Southwest Georgia were all there.

Early County Middle School student Andre Powell built two types of hoverboards and compared them in effectiveness.

And Early County Middle schooler Payne Murphree shared his experiment on different types of fertilizer.

"This year's project is a continuation of last year's. It's called 'Do the Poo 2 point Ew.' I took cow manure, horse manure and chicken manure, and I wanted to make them more like Miracle Grow because Miracle Grow worked better than all of them last year," said Murphree.

In the end, Murphree found out the chicken manure worked best.

The 20 winners will move on to the statewide fair in Athens, then one lucky winner will make it to the international competition in Pittsburgh.

