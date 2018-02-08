Man wanted for selling cell phones turns himself in

The man the Albany Police Department intended to charge with theft by deception has turned himself in.

On Thursday night, WALB News 10 aired information police sent out, asking for the public's help in finding Lionel Wilson, 40.

According to APD, Wilson turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center around 8 p.m. on Thursday 'after seeing himself on the news'.

Warrants issued against Wilson were from him selling nine cell phones to a kiosk at the Albany Mall, but he hid the fact that the property belonged to his employer, Sprint PCS, and did not belong to him.

Wilson was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with nine counts of felony theft by deception.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD Investigations at (229) 431-3288.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.