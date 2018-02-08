APD wants cell phone seller

The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they intend to charge with nine counts of felony Theft by Deception.

APD's Investigations Bureau would like to solicit the public’s assistance locating Lionel Wilson, 40.

The warrants against Wilson indicate that he sold nine cell phones to a kiosk at the Albany Mall, but hid the fact that the property belonged to his employer, Sprint PCS, and did not belong to him.

Wilson is six feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown balding hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone who has information regarding Lionel Wilson should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD Investigations at (229) 431-3288.

