Albany State releases study group findings

Last November, Albany State University formed a student-led task force to improve student retention and graduation, based on student feedback.

Marion Fedrick, Interim President of Albany State, said Thursday that the group has begun to identify ways to implement these recommendations, "And we will provide regular updates and progress reports to the ASU community."

Among the areas the group found where improvement could be made were: Lack of adequate student activity programming, enrollment management, Poor communications, and Lack of adequate staff and programming in Housing.

"Our students stepped up, made this task force a priority and identified areas where ASU will work to immediately improve the student experience," said Fedrick. "Our students gave us clear insight and identified challenges and opportunities. We take these findings and recommendations seriously and are grateful for the work of these dedicated and passionate students."

The documents provided by ASU are attached below:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.