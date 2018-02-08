Southeast Health District gives flu shots

Health officials say you cannot get the flu by getting the flu shot (Source: WALB)

Starting Thursday, free flu shots are offered to uninsured adults while supplies last at the Health Departments within the Southeast Health District. All health departments are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and some health departments offer extended hours.

They will begin offering free flu shots to uninsured and underinsured adults age 19 and older, while supplies last. No appointment is necessary.

"The flu shot is still the best way to prevent the flu," said Cindi Hart, District Clinical Coordinator.

The Southeast Health District consists of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bulloch, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware, and Wayne Counties.

There are other things you can do to help prevent the spread of flu:

Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to help prevent the spread of the flu. Use a tissue or cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.

Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucous membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.

If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.

Flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. If you think you have the flu, call or visit your doctor.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.