Ameris Bank makes donation to DCSS elementary school

Northside Elementary School has been participating in the PBIS program. (Source: WALB)

Ameris Bank representatives met with DCSS officials on Thursday to give them a quarterly monetary donation. (Source: WALB)

Local businesses are stepping up their support of the Dougherty County School System and principals said their support is making a visible difference for student success.

Each of the schools has one or several community partners who dedicate time and money to the school each year.

On Thursday Ameris Bank made its quarterly donation of $875 to Northside Elementary School.

Principal Katina Allen said the money will be used for student and teacher celebrations. She said pep rallies have helped make certain programs, like the PBIS initiative successful.

"The PBIS program is a positive behavior intervention support program where we are teaching the students daily our behavior expectations. So we have seen a reduction in those referrals and the students are behaving more appropriately," explained Allen.

Ameris Bank has a long history of partnering with Northside.

The bank is expected to make another donation to the school in a few months.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.