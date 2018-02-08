Tift Market to move to tennis courts

Stephen Brimberry is the chairperson for the market. (Source: WALB)

The market had some struggles this past year as much of Tift Park was destroyed by the storms. (Source: WALB)

Friends of Tift Park look at the tennis courts where they are planning to open the market in a couple of weeks. (Source: WALB)

Tift Community Market is planning to open this year in a new location.

The market traditionally sets up under the trees in the park during the spring and summer months, but with new planting going on in Tift Park, the setup won't be the same.

Starting in a few weeks, the market's chairman Stephen Brimberry said the market is planning to move to the tennis courts.

Brimberry hopes to create a permanent location there. He said if the market can get enough funding for a shelter, it could stay open all year.

"The benefit is that we'll have storefront presence. We will be closer to Jefferson," explained Brimberry. "People riding by will be able to know that we are a market. We will be able to market ourselves a lot better."

Typically the market has 75 vendors for the opening Saturday, which is just a few weeks away.

The 5th season of the market will kick off on March 3.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.