TV antennas are a great backup in severe weather

Antennas will still work even if you lose an internet connection during strong storms. (Source: WALB)

Large and small antennas offer an alternative way to receive warnings. (Source: WALB)

Severe weather can strike any day of the year, but peak severe thunderstorms season is almost here.

Having multiple ways to receive warnings is important during potential life-threatening situations.

In addition to the WALB Weather app, NOAA weather radios, and traditional cable, over-the-air antennas are another way to make sure you receive warnings.

Antennas add another layer of protection during severe weather, because they will still work if your internet is out.

"We have two types of antennas. Small antenna, that's going to point toward the towers that are going to get you the NBC and ABC networks. Then we have a big antenna that rotates, that gets you all the networks," said Darrell Pantone of Davis Antenna.

Installing one of these large antennas takes a few hours; much less for the small ones.

After the installation, there are no other fees. You get your over-the-air TV free.

