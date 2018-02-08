Dougherty Co. Schools give Valentine's Day guidelines

Bus drivers can get distracted from over-sized stuffed animals and balloons. (Source: WALB)

Doughery County is asking students to not bring balloons on school buses on Valentine's Day. (Source: WALB)

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and the Dougherty County School System is encouraging students and parents to be mindful of bus drivers and other students.

Balloons and over-sized stuffed animals are common gifts, but they will not be allowed on Dougherty Co. buses, because they can block the view of drivers.

School officials also stress that they want students to enjoy Valentine's Day, but remind them that it is still a school day, and learning is the focus.

"Anything that will pull the kid out of class, or provide a distraction in the class, is discouraged. Save a lot of your festivities and celebrations for after school," said school official, J. D. Sumner.

Parents can expect a list of what is and isn't permissible in the mail before Valentine's Day.

