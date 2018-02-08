Entrepreneurial class helps Wetherbee Adoption Center

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center now has nearly two thousand dollars to help with their dog and cat adoption services.

Through an eighth grade exploratory class at Deerfield Windsor School, students created a business plan in which students could work in groups or individually to create their own business.

The goal of the project was to see who could generate the most money.

"Especially in the second quarter, we had three teams that were neck and neck in the end, and very competitive, but in a good way," explained Chris Chaffinch, DWS 8th grade entrepreneurship teacher. "It's good to see them learn and understand, and see the light bulb go on as far as what to do, what not to do. It's a figuring-out process."

The winner from the second quarter class, 14-year-old Kale Banks, utilized 50 percent of his other classmates' profits, along with his own, to donate to a local organization of his choosing.

"It felt good to be donating to charity, because all I've ever donated was coats and stuff I had grown out of. So it felt good to be donating something that I earned and that they really needed it," Banks said.

