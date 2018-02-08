City of Albany, Municipal Court launch 'Albany Works!'

A new program by the city and its municipal court will provide alternative sentencing for people with misdemeanor charges, to reduce recidivism.

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to serve as 'accountability coaches' for participants.

The program provides access to resources from local non-profit organizations and educational institutions focusing on employment, job readiness, and health services. Folks who participate will get an individual life action plan.

"Our goal is to improve their quality of life through education and workforce readiness," said the city's HR Director, Dr. Dwight Baker. "We are extremely grateful to our community partners; we could not do the work that has begun nor enact the change we strive to create without their ever-present assistance."

People who take part in the mentoring must reside in the Southwest Georgia Region, and be referred through the Municipal Court to participate.

As for those volunteers, Baker expects that a coach needs to commit to five or six hours per month.

To learn more about the program and how to volunteer as an Accountability Coach, please contact Ms. Ashley Jacobs at 229.431.2819.



