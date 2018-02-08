Most Wanted: Demetrius Williams

Albany Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police say Demetrius Williams, 30, held up Priya Food Mart on West Oglethorpe Boulevard January 28th.

He's also wanted for an attempted robbery at another store and aggravated assault.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.