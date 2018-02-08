AMA hosts 'Art Ball' fundraiser this weekend

The Albany Museum of Art will have their Gala and Auction fundraiser on Saturday at the museum on Meadowlark Drive.

The auction will feature some big giveaways, and a live band.

The theme of AMA's event is "The Art Ball, History in the Making."

Last year the museum had to cancel the fundraiser because it sustained major damage from the storm, so this year they are hoping to make up for it.

We got a chance to speak with the executive director Paula Williams, who said that these fundraisers are essential to the Museum, because they have no admission charge.

These fundraisers allow the Museum to bring creative programming to Albany, and allows them to reach out to the community as well.

Williams explained just why they are so ready and excited to have the fundraiser this year.

"It sold out in less than 10 days, so we are extremely grateful," said Williams. "We have six of the chefs that were here with separate series. They're back and will be preparing our dinner. We will have some fabulous auction items, and a live band."

They're already sold out, but WALB will have coverage of the event.

