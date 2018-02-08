AMA hosts 'Art Ball' fundraiser this weekend

The Albany Museum of Art will be having their Gala and Auction in their upcoming fundraiser on Saturday.More >>
Thursday marks the third day of the 30th anniversary of the Georgia Quail Hunt. It's not just an opportunity for state and local leaders to explore South Georgia, but also to discuss potential business expansion.More >>
The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed the murder conviction of a Mitchell County man, denying his appeal for a new trial.More >>
Positive Direction Youth Center received a grant of $2,325 from the Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Raising a quality crop, at an affordable price for the grower, is the focus of Georgia Peanut Commission funded research for 2018.More >>
