30th Anniversary Quail Hunt recruits businesses to Southwest Georgia

Wynfield Plantation was one of the hosts for the 2017 event (Source: WALB)

Thursday marks the third day of the 30th anniversary of the Georgia Quail Hunt.

It's not just an opportunity for state and local leaders to explore South Georgia, but also to discuss potential business expansion.

Chris Clark, Georgia Chamber President and CEO, said it is crucial for state and local business leaders along with major companies to network during their four days here.

"The last few years we've really changed it to focus on Southwest Georgia and to work with our partners at Locate South Georgia to really tell the story from a manufacturing standpoint, from a headquarters standpoint, from a military standpoint about what the assets are in this part of the state," explained Clark.

Clark said the Georgia Quail Hunt began in 1988 to showcase South Georgia business.

He said it is the second largest economic development program in the country.

Nearly 30 guests who are in existing industries looking to expand, or new businesses that are being recruited to south Georgia, or even consultants join major businesses in this hunting event.

"We've got a great record of literally billions of dollars of investment and thousands and thousands of jobs created in Georgia because we were able to spotlight and bring these men and women into this part of the state and show them real Southern hospitality," said Clark.

Now, Clark said American Textile Company is expanding to Tifton.

On Thursday night, Governor Nathan Deal will be in downtown Albany.

At 6:30 he'll be at Pretoria Fields Brewery for the state's event.

"And giving them the opportunity to get to know state leaders who are coming down like the governor, lieutenant governor, people from the Chamber, people from other industry sectors or the opportunity to get to know people here in Albany or in Southwest Georgia, that's really the magic of this," explained Clark.

