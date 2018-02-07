MaxPreps tabs Lee County as top 50 school in nation

To add to the excitement of national signing day, Lee County was recognized as one of the country's top football programs as part of the 13th annual Max Preps Tour of Champions.

The Trojans were presented with the Army National Guard Ranking trophy. Lee County finished at number 80 in the final standings.

Those who give out the award say the team's Class 6-A title victory over Coffee high, and a record setting number of single-season wins were why they chose to honor it.

"What an honor! Like they said there's (nearly) 17,000 high schools that play football in the United States and to be honored as one of the top 50 in the nation is truly a great honor and we're very humbled by," said head coach Dean Fabrizio.

The Trojans were one of only two teams from Georgia to be honored.

Lee County went 14-1, by far the best mark in program history.

