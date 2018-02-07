Albany Museum of Art accepting submissions for March exhibit

The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed the murder conviction of a Mitchell County man, denying his appeal for a new trial.More >>
Positive Direction Youth Center received a grant of $2,325 from the Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Raising a quality crop, at an affordable price for the grower, is the focus of Georgia Peanut Commission funded research for 2018.More >>
A Marine from Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base returned home tonight after a deployment to Kuwait.More >>
The Albany Museum of Art premiered a new exhibit highlighting remarkable photographs in the state of Georgia.More >>
