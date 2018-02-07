Albany Museum of Art accepting submissions for March exhibit

The Albany Museum of Art premiered a new exhibit highlighting remarkable photographs in the state of Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Museum of Art premiered a new exhibit highlighting remarkable photographs in the state of Georgia.

The Inspired Georgia exhibit is dedicated to documenting and identifying the state through photographs.

The exhibit features several Georgia artists and viewers can take in a large variety of photos.

The photographs don't explain one another but instead, begin a conversation with one another and invite the audience to have a deeper understanding of the image and the area where it is from.

There will also be an addition to the exhibit called Inspired Albany for local photographers to feature their work.

"Albany has such a beautiful history, art, people, architecture. There are so many things that make Albany beautiful and wonderful and we hope these photographers go out and find that," said Director of Education Chloe Hinton.

The museum is still accepting submissions for the Inspired Albany exhibit through February 15. The final 20 will be selected and featured in the exhibit on March 2.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.