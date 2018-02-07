Albany Marine arrives home after 6 months in Kuwait

Robles talking about his experience with his fellow Marines.(Source: WALB)

A Marine from Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base returned home tonight after a deployment to Kuwait.

Although it was a rainy night, that didn't stop his fellow Marines from welcoming him home. Sergeant Joshua Robles arrived at the airport a little after 7:30 Wednesday evening after days of traveling and delays.

"It's always a pleasure to be home and see friends and family," said Robles.

Sergeant Robles said after landing in Albany this evening. Robles spent the last six months in Kuwait.

"This environment I was in, it was Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, National Reserve, Active Duty. We also had coalition forces as well from around the world," said Robles.

In his young 20s, this was his very first deployment.

"Whenever he called me in he asked if I wanted to go and of course I volunteered and said yes. Good thing I did because it was a really great experience in general," said Robles.

His fellow Marines from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany greeted him at the gate to welcome him home.

"It was always great talking to them over Facebook over there, seeing how everything was going back over here but with everyone being here and welcoming me back it was great to see some familiar faces," said Robles.

To them, this was a top priority to be there Wednesday night despite the weather.

"It's very important for anybody that's coming back or returning from deployment just to know that people do care about what they do and the mission they accomplished," said Master Sergeant Roberto Nolascl.

Robles said he is very thankful to be home and the first thing he is going to do "shower for sure and get some sleep," added Robles.

But when asked if he had any last words for the interview...

"Oorah," shouted Robles.

