2018 research projects highlighted at Georgia Peanut Commission research day

Raising a quality crop at an affordable price for the grower is the focus of Georgia Peanut Commission funded research for 2018.

The annual Georgia Peanut Commission research day was held Wednesday in Tifton.

Growers and industry representatives got the chance to learn about new peanut research projects funded by the GPC.

The commission awarded more than half a million dollars to state peanut research facilities last year.

That research includes peanut breeding, conservation methods, and peanut allergy research.

"I think that's kinda going to be a focus for us in 2018 is how do we grow a crop of peanuts with a high yield and a high quantity and be able to save a little money," said Research Committee Chairman Donald Chase.

The money goes to fund 32 research institutions across the state.

